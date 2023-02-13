Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 104.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 491,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 251,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after buying an additional 351,093 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 100.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 156,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 445,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.