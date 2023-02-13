Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.02

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 184540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on OIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
