Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.02

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 184540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Oil States International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

About Oil States International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oil States International by 266.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oil States International by 433.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

