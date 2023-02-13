OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires Shares of 7,217 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.