OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

