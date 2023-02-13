OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

