OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.02 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

