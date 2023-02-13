OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $9.01 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 4.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %
NYSE COP opened at $115.06 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.