OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 2,185 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

