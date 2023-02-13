OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 327 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

