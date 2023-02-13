Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
TSE:OLY traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.00. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$49.00 and a 12 month high of C$70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The stock has a market cap of C$163.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.38.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
