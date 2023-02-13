OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0016

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $243,119.27 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

