On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Raised to “Outperform” at Davy Research

Davy Research upgraded shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of OTB opened at GBX 164.40 ($1.98) on Thursday. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 309 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £273.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.97.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
