On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Raised to “Outperform” at Davy Research

Davy Research upgraded shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 164.40 ($1.98) on Thursday. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 309 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £273.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.97.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton sold 30,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £46,456.66 ($55,844.04). Also, insider Simon Cooper bought 288,587 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £340,532.66 ($409,343.26).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

