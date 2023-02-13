Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $186.80 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $186.80 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.83 or 0.06873805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00080074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

