Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.21

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Ontology has a market cap of $182.29 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.62 or 0.06848254 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00079920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024756 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.