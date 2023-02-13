OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,016.12% and a negative return on equity of 91.83%. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -10.2 EPS for the current year.
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
