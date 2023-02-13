OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $145.71 million and $1.86 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

