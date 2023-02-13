Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Osaka Gas Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of OSGSY stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Osaka Gas has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.
Osaka Gas Company Profile
