Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Osaka Gas Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OSGSY stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Osaka Gas has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.

Get Osaka Gas alerts:

Osaka Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Osaka Gas Co, Ltd. provides gas, electricity, and other energy products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Energy Business, the International Energy Business, and the Life & Business Solutions Business. The Domestic Energy Business segment manufactures, supplies, and sells city gas; sells gas appliances; installs gas pipeline; sells and transports LNG; sells LPG and industrial gas; and generates and sells electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Osaka Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osaka Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.