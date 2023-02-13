Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $273,698.01

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $273,698.01 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,735.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00429810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00096495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00731070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00563184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,885,643 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

