Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,770 shares during the period. Northeast Bank accounts for 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Northeast Bank worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

