Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

