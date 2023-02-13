Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 40.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $15.93 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Insider Activity

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.