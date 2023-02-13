Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.70% of USCB Financial worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in USCB Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

About USCB Financial

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.