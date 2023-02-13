Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.45% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

