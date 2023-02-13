Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of DMC Global worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

