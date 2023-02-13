Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of Farmers National Banc worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,601 shares of company stock valued at $142,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

