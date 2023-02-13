Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Profire Energy

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

