Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,753 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,753 shares during the quarter. AXT makes up approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

AXT stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

