Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services accounts for 3.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.23% of Barrett Business Services worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

