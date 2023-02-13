Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.41% of Hurco Companies worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

