PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
PACWP stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
