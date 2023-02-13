PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

PACWP stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.