Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Park Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.9% annually over the last three years.

Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.62. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

