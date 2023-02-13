Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 13,427 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Partner Communications by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Stories

