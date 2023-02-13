Payden & Rygel Buys 2,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,034,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 238.6% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $366.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.