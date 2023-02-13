Payden & Rygel Sells 831 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.