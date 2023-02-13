Payden & Rygel Sells 831 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

