PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

