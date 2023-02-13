Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGSS. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.