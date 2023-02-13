Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 233 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.21. 350,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

