Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $92.19. 382,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.