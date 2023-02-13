Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,022. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $539.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

