Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $235,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.20. 176,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

