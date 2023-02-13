Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE:FIS traded down $11.52 on Monday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,783. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

