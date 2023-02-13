Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.19. 293,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

