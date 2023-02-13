Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.19. 293,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.21.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.