Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 104 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. 7,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.