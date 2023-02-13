Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 192 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Visa stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.13. The stock had a trading volume of 392,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.