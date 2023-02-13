Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

