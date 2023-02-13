Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.41) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,600 ($19.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.40).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of LON PSN traded down GBX 48.43 ($0.58) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,442.57 ($17.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,760. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,337.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.69. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,498 ($30.03).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.