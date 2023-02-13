P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of 550.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

