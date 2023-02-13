Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

