Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,364,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 4,085,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of PIFYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 9,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.63.
About Pine Cliff Energy
