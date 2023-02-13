Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,364,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 4,085,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of PIFYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 9,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.