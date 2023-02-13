Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$447.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

